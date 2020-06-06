Butler, Sr., Matthew J.
Matthew J. "Bobo" Butler, Sr. (retired NHPD), 89, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Philomena Cavalier Butler for 67 years. They shared 75 wonderful years together. Born in New Haven, on October 5, 1930, he was the son of the late James and Lillian Caliendo Butler. Matt served as a United States Army Military Policeman from 1952-1954. Later he joined the City of New Haven Police Dept. where he retired after 38 years of service. He then went on to be a driver for Colony Hardware, a job he greatly enjoyed, before retiring in 2012. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Suzanne R. (David) Dudzinski, Phyllis (Daniel) O'Brien, Barbara (Vincent) Gullo, Matthew (Jolene) Butler, and Robert (Tania) Butler, his beloved grandchildren, Krystina and Nicole Gullo, Robert, Anthony, and Stella Butler, who will always treasure the memory of their Poppy, his siblings James (Maureen) Butler, Amelia (Robert) Parnoff, Gerald (Eleanor) Butler, his sister- in-law Patricia Butler, many cherished nieces, nephews and his spoiled fur baby, Toby. He was predeceased by his brother William Butler.
Due to the current health restrictions, all services are private. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milestones Behavorial Services, (Autism) 339 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT. 06477 or a tree may be planted in Bo's memory by going to www.westhavenfuneral.com, and clicking on the tribute wall, "plant a tree". To leave a message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Matthew J. "Bobo" Butler, Sr. (retired NHPD), 89, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Philomena Cavalier Butler for 67 years. They shared 75 wonderful years together. Born in New Haven, on October 5, 1930, he was the son of the late James and Lillian Caliendo Butler. Matt served as a United States Army Military Policeman from 1952-1954. Later he joined the City of New Haven Police Dept. where he retired after 38 years of service. He then went on to be a driver for Colony Hardware, a job he greatly enjoyed, before retiring in 2012. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Suzanne R. (David) Dudzinski, Phyllis (Daniel) O'Brien, Barbara (Vincent) Gullo, Matthew (Jolene) Butler, and Robert (Tania) Butler, his beloved grandchildren, Krystina and Nicole Gullo, Robert, Anthony, and Stella Butler, who will always treasure the memory of their Poppy, his siblings James (Maureen) Butler, Amelia (Robert) Parnoff, Gerald (Eleanor) Butler, his sister- in-law Patricia Butler, many cherished nieces, nephews and his spoiled fur baby, Toby. He was predeceased by his brother William Butler.
Due to the current health restrictions, all services are private. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milestones Behavorial Services, (Autism) 339 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT. 06477 or a tree may be planted in Bo's memory by going to www.westhavenfuneral.com, and clicking on the tribute wall, "plant a tree". To leave a message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.