Rosner, Matthew L.
Matthew Lawrence Rosner, 42, of Plainville, CT passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8th as a result of post-surgical complications. He was the loving husband and best friend of Margaret Galvin Rosner and the "best dad ever" to his son, Elliott. Matt is survived by his mother, Diane Alderman Rosner and his father, William Rosner, M.D.; as well as his step-mother, Barbara Ross Rosner. He is also survived by his brother, Jason Rosner of Southington, CT; step-brother Jon Krosney (Lauren) of Forest Hills, NY; step-sister Tara (Dave) Tepp of Westfield, New Jersey; and brothers-in-law Patrick (Sarah) Galvin of Worcester, MA and Joseph Galvin of East Haven, CT. In addition, Matt leaves behind many adoring youthful relatives and family playmates, including nieces Audrey Rosner, Emily Tepp, and Winter Krosney; and nephews Thomas Galvin, James Galvin, and Axel Krosney. He had a large extended family including loving aunts, uncles, and cousins too many to name here.
Matt loved sports. This became apparent to those who knew him while playing football and baseball at Amity High School '96. If there were ever any doubts about his participation, Matt would hold up his crooked finger with a laugh, and point out how many of his bones were broken during that time (his mom can attest to this). Matt loved the Yankees and followed them faithfully season after season. He had a lot of opinions about their coming lineup and the state of today's partially corrupt MLB. He was just as loyal a football fan. His love of the Jets dates back to the New York Sack Exchange of the early 1980s, and he has been consistently disappointed by them ever since. When he wasn't watching or participating in sports, Matt loved to cook, crafting many gourmet meals for his friends and family. He was a lover of film, which he would debate with any willing participant for hours on end. Although he was a nurse by profession, Matt found his calling as a stay at home dad when Elliott was born. Matt approached each day with his son with patience, kindness, and love and was a very proud "Dada". Their typical day included friends such as Mickey Mouse, the Count, and Batman. As an advocate of valuable life lessons for his son, Matt particularly enjoyed teaching Elliott his letters and numbers in a way that demonstrated the importance (and joy!) of being silly. This also carried over into their mutual enjoyment of their weekly parent/child swim lessons. He shared his other life passions with his wife and best friend, Margaret. They ventured together to other worlds through a shared love of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Doctor Who.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020