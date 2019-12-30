|
|
Musante, Matthew Leo
Matthew Leo Musante, age 55 of Orange, passed away December 28, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Matthew was born in Milford, May 31, 1964, son of Gladys Moyer Musante and the late Leo J. Musante. He worked as an engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft for 27 years where he was also a member of the Foreman's Club. He was also a parishioner of Holy Infant Church of Orange and was an avid golfer, gardener, outdoorsman, and a lifelong New York Jets fan. Known for his outgoing personality and generous spirit, Matt will be missed by his extended family and wide circle of friends. Whether it was shucking clams for Christmas Eve dinner, tending grill at family picnics or making golf clubs for his relatives and friends, Matt was always willing to give of himself for others. Besides his mother Gladys, he is survived by his wife of 28 years Nancy Milazzo Musante, his children Nicholas, Michael, and Melissa, his brothers David Musante, and Philip Musante, Carol Reidenbach, his sisters Marion Mikruta (Gary), and Dorothy Joseph (Stephen), his sisters-in-law Joanne D'Angelo (Robert), Carolyn Murphy (Stephen), Diane Marriner (Blake), Patty Goldfeder (Richard), Janet Forbes (Dewey), and Maryanne Lippard (John), his mother-in-law Geraldine Milazzo, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, he will also be terribly missed by his two dogs Oreo and Lyla, and his cat Nibbles, whom he adored. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law Daisy Musante. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Holy Infant Church, Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 31, 2019