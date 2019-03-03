Milardo, Matthew V.

Matthew V. Milardo, age 88, entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of sixty-five years to Louise Keith Milardo. Mr. Milardo was born in Derby on June 21, 1930, son of the late Vincent and Mildred Gabriel Milardo. A lifelong resident of the Ansonia community, he was a graduate of Pine High School in Ansonia class of 1947. He was employed as a Supervisor at the former B.F. Goodrich in Shelton for twenty-five years and later as a Manufacturing Engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft for eighteen years, until his retirement in 1992. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant, from Dec. 12, 1950 until his discharge on Dec. 12, 1954. Matt was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church and a member of the Catholic Men's Club. He loved to entertain by singing or playing his guitar. He enjoyed playing cards, bocce and socializing at the Ansonia Senior Center, playing horseshoes along the beach in West Haven and closely followed "horse racing". In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by sons, Matthew Milardo Jr. of New Haven and Michael Milardo of Bellingham, MA, daughters, Millie Milardo of Ansonia and Valerie Dargon (Shawn) of Derby, cherished grandchildren, Jake Milardo, Vincent Lindsley (Danielle), Bobbi Jo Bouteiller, Mark Dargon, Julia Milardo and Sarah Milardo, great-grandchildren, Miguel Vazquez, Brooklyn Bouteiller, Natalie and Noah Jones and Sonia and Maddie Lindsley and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Vincent Milardo, brothers, Salvatore "Gabe" Milardo and Vincent "Weige" Milardo and a sister, Ann Craven. Visiting hours will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral will begin at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Air Force military honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019