Matthew Volosin was born September 24, 1974 in Milford, CT to the late Jo-Ann Bain and Daniel Volosin. Matthew received his wings January 4, 2020 with his father by his side. Matthew had a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and playing golf.
He leaves to mourn his passing his father Daniel Volosin; brothers Timothy Volosin, Christopher Sepulveda, Joshua Volosin, and Daniel Volosin. He also leaves to mourn his passing his cousin Erin Mansfield; uncles Joseph and Michael Bain, along with nieces Kayla and Reece Volosin. Matthew was predeceased by his mother Jo-Ann Bain, his maternal grandparents Francis Joseph Bain and Eleanor Bergstrom Bain, as well as paternal grandparents John and Theresa Volosin.
Gone but never forgotten.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020
