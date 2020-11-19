Mims, MattieMattie Mims of Hamden, CT, crossed over the River Jordan, Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1949 in Thomasville, AL, a daughter of the late Theresa Lucille Coleman and A.D. Brown; loved and raised by Willie Coleman Sr. Mattie was a graduate of Williamson High School in Mobile, AL as well as Southern Connecticut State University. She participated in many activist organizations for women and African Americans throughout her life, including while at Southern. She worked for AT&T in West Haven, CT for 25 years, before becoming the first African American female elected to Council at Large for the Town of Hamden in 1994. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry Mims, Jr.; as well as brothers, Willie Coleman, Jr. and Willis James Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Stephanie and Alexandria Mims; ALL of her beloved grandchildren, Jalisa Davis-Mims, with whom she had a special bond. She also leaves sisters, Lucy Wilson (Leon), Catherine Jones (Luscious), Nelsie Obanner (Jessie), and Teresa Wilson (Gramen, Sr.) and brothers, Calvin Coleman and Rickey Coleman. Mattie leaves nieces, Tajuana Williams (Mark), Kennett Coleman, Theresa Coleman and Latasha Williams; nephews, Earnesto Coleman (Janita), Gramen L. Wilson, Jr. (Chamira), Justen Wilson and Branden Wilson. She also leaves a host of great and great-grandnieces and nephews.