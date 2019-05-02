Bidon, Maud

Maud Trajan Bidon, 83 passed away peacefully from this life the morning of April 25, 2019 after a gradual decline in health. She was born to the late Dieudonne Trajan and Yvica Cesar Trajan in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 9, 1936. She was married to the late Raynold J. Bidon. She came to United States in the late 1960s, then settling into New York, and later moving to New Haven, Connecticut. Maud (Ma) had a passion for cooking and enjoyed feeding others. She worked for over 30 years at Starter Sportswear until her retirement. Maud was predeceased by her son Ralph Bidon. She is survived by her nine children Ronald Bidon, Romeline Bidon-Young, Rudolph Bidon, Reynold Bidon, Rachelle Bidon Lewis, Jean Bidon, Baub Bidon, Brigitte Bidon, and Stanley Ray Bidon; Twenty-nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jean-Claude Trajan of Haiti and countless nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Services Saturday May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave., (Cor. Webster St) New Haven, CT. Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be at Saint Bernard Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 006511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bidon family, please visit,

