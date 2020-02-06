New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery
700 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Annicelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Annicelli


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Annicelli Obituary
Annicelli, Maureen
Maureen Mastriano Annicelli, age 68, of New Haven passed away suddenly at her home on February 3, 2020. She was born in New Haven on November 29, 1951, daughter of the late Michael Mastriano and Phyllis DiCosmo Mastriano. She was predeceased by her brother David DiCosmo and her beloved daughter Trina Annicelli Nafzger. Maureen's passion was dance, starting at the young age of 3. As a young adult, she even danced with The Rockettes. Later, she opened her own successful dance studio in Haddam, CT but her greatest accomplishments were her children. She is survived by her loving son, Anthony Annicelli, and was the proud Grandmother of Taylor Annicelli, Anthony Annicelli Jr., Samantha Jade Lesson, and Kamryn Nafzger. She is also survived by her sister Michele (Louis) Wordie and a niece Michelle (John) Varoutsas.
Family will receive relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:30 a.m. Please meet at the Cemetery office at 11:15 a.m. Share a memory and sign Maureen's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -