Annicelli, Maureen
Maureen Mastriano Annicelli, age 68, of New Haven passed away suddenly at her home on February 3, 2020. She was born in New Haven on November 29, 1951, daughter of the late Michael Mastriano and Phyllis DiCosmo Mastriano. She was predeceased by her brother David DiCosmo and her beloved daughter Trina Annicelli Nafzger. Maureen's passion was dance, starting at the young age of 3. As a young adult, she even danced with The Rockettes. Later, she opened her own successful dance studio in Haddam, CT but her greatest accomplishments were her children. She is survived by her loving son, Anthony Annicelli, and was the proud Grandmother of Taylor Annicelli, Anthony Annicelli Jr., Samantha Jade Lesson, and Kamryn Nafzger. She is also survived by her sister Michele (Louis) Wordie and a niece Michelle (John) Varoutsas.
Family will receive relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:30 a.m. Please meet at the Cemetery office at 11:15 a.m. Share a memory and sign Maureen's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020