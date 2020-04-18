|
|
D'Ascanio, Maureen
Maureen (Cieplak) D'Ascanio, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at their home on the Housatonic River in Shelton, CT on April 17, 2020. She waged a courageous battle against ovarian cancer with dignity and fortitude, trademarks throughout her life.
Maureen graduated from Sacred Heart Academy (1976), earned a B.A in Physical and Biological Anthropology from Harvard University (1980) and was awarded an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business (1986). She embarked on a new career path later in life returning to Southern Connecticut State University to earn a Sixth Year in Library Science (2008).
Upon graduating from Harvard and Stanford, Maureen worked as a banker in San Francisco before returning to Connecticut to pursue a career in corporate strategy at GE. After a hiatus from her professional life to raise her family, she has dedicated the past decade to teaching underserved elementary school students.
Maureen was an avid explorer and lifelong learner traveling throughout the world. Whether hiking the Himalayas or visiting orangutans in Indonesia, she shared the many cultural and historical experiences with her children and friends. Her love of all things living invaded her life and her home and her creative eye nourished beautiful gardens bursting with color. Throughout college she was active in theatre as a producer, manager and set designer, and she enjoyed skiing, snow shoeing, biking and kayaking with her family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Dr. Joseph D'Ascanio, son Christian and daughter-in-law Chelsea of Boston, daughter Lauren and son-in-law Blake Lucy of Queens, sons Steven and Reid of Shelton and Michael of San Diego and daughter Monica and husband Ryan Hopman and grandchildren Wesley and Penelope of Los Angeles. She is survived by her cherished Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Charlie and Teddy, and Casey who predeceased her. Maureen will be sorely missed by her brothers and sisters, Joseph Cieplak of Cheshire, Robert of Derby, Barbara Cieplak Migani of Woodbridge, JoAnn Foley of Waterbury, James of Eagle River, Alaska and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was predeceased by her parents, Bertha "Kris" and Joseph Cieplak formerly of Ansonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Closer to Free Fund in Maureen's honor in support of Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been priviledged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020