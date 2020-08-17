Murphy, Maureen E.
Maureen Murphy, age 68, beloved daughter of Shirley Murphy and the late Joseph D. Murphy, died peacefully beside her family on Sunday, August 16th in Hamden, Connecticut. She lived in a group home in Mansfield Center, Connecticut where she had many helpers and friends, and spent her weekends and holidays with her family in Hamden. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Murphy and brother Daniel J. Murphy, and their spouses Phil Rosenthal and Olena Murphy, respectfully. She is also survived by her niece Emily Rosenthal and her nephew Matthew Murphy. Graveside services were held at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT. Institute For The Blind at Oak Hill, 120 Holcomb St., Hartford, CT. 06112. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com