Munzner, Maureen Ellen

Maureen Ellen Cahill Munzner, 57, of North Haven, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to Steven Paul Munzner. Maureen was born in New York on February 20, 1962 and was the daughter of Patricia A. Rogers Schwartz. Step-daughter of Robert Schwartz, Sr. Mother of Zachary and Alexander Munzner. Sister of Ann-Marie Cahill, Robert (Linda) Schwartz, Jr., Dennis Cahill and Danny Schwartz. Daughter-in-law of Jean Munzner and the late George Munzner, Sr. Sister-in-law of Barbara Ringuette (Marc), George Munzner, Jr. (Dolly) and Paul Munzner (Jenn). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Spring Glen United Church - Christ, 1825 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Monday morning at 10:00 to attend a funeral service and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the North Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 16, 2019