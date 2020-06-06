o'Connor, Maureen Ellen Hilferty
Tues, June 2, 2020, Maureen Ellen Hilferty O'Connor of Guilford CT passed away at the Guilford House. Maureen was born on February 12, 1933 in Boston MA, the daughter of Richard A. and Katherine E. Hilferty. Maureen is survived by her 6 daughters, Colleen A. O'Connor of TN, Eileen M. O'Connor Snyder of PA, Lizbeth C. O'Connor of CT, Ellen K. O'Connor Brubeck of CT, Lesley J. O'Connor of TX, and Cathlin G. (Kate) O'Connor of CT. Maureen is also survived by 4 of her 7 siblings including Patricia Carnrite of VA, James Hilferty of CA, Kathleen Cirino of KS, and Eileen LaBarre of IL, and 4 grandchildren including Megan Bracken of HI, Bethany and Ryan Brubeck of NJ, Mallory Snyder of Washington DC.
Maureen was raised on Long Island in Baldwin NY where she attended St Christopher's School and St. Agnes High School and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. She attended SUNY Cortland and graduated from Hofstra University in 1955. Maureen married John Vincent O'Connor Jr. in 1955, and they moved to Ithica NY where she began her career as an educator. Maureen and Vincent moved in 1957 to Guilford CT to raise their growing family. Maureen was an active member of the Guilford community where she volunteered for several causes and later worked for the Town of Guilford until her retirement. Maureen contributed to the conservation and preservation of Guilford lands, open space, wetlands, historic homes, and the character and quality of life in Guilford. Maureen enjoyed and valued literature, world history, current events, art and antiques, classical music, the natural world, gardening, and humanity. Maureen enjoyed sailing, tennis, and had a life-long love of horses, having learned to ride at a young age, and she cultivated that passion in her daughters.
Due to the 2020 pandemic, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford Free Library, 67 Park St, Guilford, click on Support our Library in upper right of home page) and to the Town of Guilford Tree Fund in Maureen's memory, c/o Town of Guilford, Kevin Magee, 50 Boston St, Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford. To share a memory, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.