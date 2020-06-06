Maureen Ellen (Hilferty) O'connor
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
o'Connor, Maureen Ellen Hilferty
Tues, June 2, 2020, Maureen Ellen Hilferty O'Connor of Guilford CT passed away at the Guilford House. Maureen was born on February 12, 1933 in Boston MA, the daughter of Richard A. and Katherine E. Hilferty. Maureen is survived by her 6 daughters, Colleen A. O'Connor of TN, Eileen M. O'Connor Snyder of PA, Lizbeth C. O'Connor of CT, Ellen K. O'Connor Brubeck of CT, Lesley J. O'Connor of TX, and Cathlin G. (Kate) O'Connor of CT. Maureen is also survived by 4 of her 7 siblings including Patricia Carnrite of VA, James Hilferty of CA, Kathleen Cirino of KS, and Eileen LaBarre of IL, and 4 grandchildren including Megan Bracken of HI, Bethany and Ryan Brubeck of NJ, Mallory Snyder of Washington DC.
Maureen was raised on Long Island in Baldwin NY where she attended St Christopher's School and St. Agnes High School and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. She attended SUNY Cortland and graduated from Hofstra University in 1955. Maureen married John Vincent O'Connor Jr. in 1955, and they moved to Ithica NY where she began her career as an educator. Maureen and Vincent moved in 1957 to Guilford CT to raise their growing family. Maureen was an active member of the Guilford community where she volunteered for several causes and later worked for the Town of Guilford until her retirement. Maureen contributed to the conservation and preservation of Guilford lands, open space, wetlands, historic homes, and the character and quality of life in Guilford. Maureen enjoyed and valued literature, world history, current events, art and antiques, classical music, the natural world, gardening, and humanity. Maureen enjoyed sailing, tennis, and had a life-long love of horses, having learned to ride at a young age, and she cultivated that passion in her daughters.
Due to the 2020 pandemic, services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford Free Library, 67 Park St, Guilford, click on Support our Library in upper right of home page) and to the Town of Guilford Tree Fund in Maureen's memory, c/o Town of Guilford, Kevin Magee, 50 Boston St, Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford. To share a memory, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved