New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maureen H. Brown-Massa Obituary
Brown - Massa, Maureen H.
Maureen H. Brown - Massa, age 68, of West Haven, CT passed away, with her family at her side, on August 23, 2019 at 11:44am. She was born in New Haven, CT, daughter of Mary Cocchiaro - Brown of Palm Bay, FL and the late Warren E. Brown. She is survived by her children Samuel (Sarah) Brown of SC, Donald Massa and Elisha (Tomasz Gwiazda) Massa all of West Haven, her grandchildren Cooper and Avery Brown and her siblings William (Billie Ann) Brown, Thomas (Paula) Brown, Karen Brown, James (Betsy) Brown, Christopher (Kathleen) Brown, Gerald (Ann) Brown and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was predeceased by her brothers and sisters - Warren R. Brown, Robert Brown, Laurie Brown, and Kathleen Prendergast. Maureen was a professional hairdresser and a special needs school bus driver. She was a very special person to many. Maureen was a strong, radiant, family oriented, kind hearted, and understanding mother, daughter, sibling, and friend who truly was one of a kind. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed!
The hours for visitation will be Thursday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2019
