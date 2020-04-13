|
Paquette, Maureen Hall
Maureen Hally Paquette, 63, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Paquette. Maureen was born in New Haven on March 6, 1957 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence G. and Mary Zawacki Hally. She earned a bachelor's and a master's degree from SCSU. Maureen had worked as a special education teacher for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, painting, reading, was a lover of dogs and had a deep devotion to her religion. Maureen had a wonderful sense of humor, loved children and enjoyed dressing as a clown to entertain. Beloved mother of Michelle Paquette. Sister of Lawrence D. Hally (Kathleen), Russell Hally, Daniel J. Hally (Susan), Rosemary Emerson (Clayton) Matthew Hally (Mary), Marianne Amirault (David) and the late Paul F. Hally. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gianna Pregnancy Resource Center, 180 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511/giannacenter.org www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020