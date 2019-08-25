|
Arpino, Maureen Heltke
Maureen Heltke Arpino, 70, beloved wife and soulmate of Joseph C. Arpino, Sr. of North Branford passed away August 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Joseph C. (Tiffany French) Arpino, II and Tracey (Dave Aresco) Galdenzi all of Middletown, Craig (Trina Prisco) Arpino of Wallingford, Christine (Chris Dorosh) Arpino of Seymour and the late Joseph C. Arpino, Jr. Caring grandmother of Jenna, Jordan, Casandra, Caitlyn and C.J. Arpino, Meghan Galdenzi and Camryn Arpino-Brown. Cherished great-grandmother of Chase Romanos and Jade Ernst. Maureen was born in New Haven December 13, 1948 a daughter of the late Edward and Patricia Wilson Heltke. She is also survived by sisters, Gayle Smith of Clermont, FL and Karen Heltke of West Haven and was predeceased by sisters, Martha Amero and Patricia Console. Prior to her retirement she was a school bus driver for the DATTCO Transportation Co. and also was a driver for the Senior Center in the Town of Hamden. The Arpino Family would like to thank the Staffs of Beacon Hospice and the MICU at St. Raphael's Campus for their loving care and kindness.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Wednesday morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. Sign Maureen's guest book online at:
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019