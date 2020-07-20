Daley, Maureen M.Maureen Maher Daley, 81, of West Haven passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late John "Jack" Daley. Maureen was born on December 13, 1938 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Bowes Maher. She is survived by her children Brian Daley of Point Pleasant, NJ, Kevin (Lori) Daley of Branford, and Sean Daley of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was predeceased by her son Terrence "Terry" (Christine) Daley and her siblings Claire Cleary, Patricia Howard, and James Maher. She adored her grandsons Conor Daley, Liam Daley and Kyle Daley as well as several nieces and nephews. Maureen competitively played tennis until the age of 76, she was an avid gardener, loved jazz music, and enjoyed relaxing with her friends at Seaview beach. She was proud of her Catholic faith and was a lector at Our Lady of Victory Church in West Haven for many years. In their younger years, Maureen spent countless hours watching her four boys play hockey in the West Haven Youth Hockey league. More recently, she was her grandsons' biggest fan in all their sporting events and special activities. She was also an enthusiastic and dedicated fan of UCONN Women's Basketball.The hours for visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at