Lynn, Maureen M.
Maureen M. Lynn, age, of West Haven passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI daughter of the late Philip and Mary Duggan McElroy. Maureen is survived by her children, Laurie Lynn, Ronald (Jacqueline) Lynn, Kyle Lynn and Keith Lynn all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Tiffani & Tara Wilczynski, Taylor & Tyler Snyder, Ronnie, Peter & Veronica Lynn, her great-grandson Armani and her brother Philip (Barbara) McElroy of NC. She was predeceased by her sisters Regina Gregory and Joan Willis. Prior to her retirement, Maureen was a secretary for SNET/AT&T.
Visitation will be Monday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Maureen M. Lynn, age, of West Haven passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI daughter of the late Philip and Mary Duggan McElroy. Maureen is survived by her children, Laurie Lynn, Ronald (Jacqueline) Lynn, Kyle Lynn and Keith Lynn all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Tiffani & Tara Wilczynski, Taylor & Tyler Snyder, Ronnie, Peter & Veronica Lynn, her great-grandson Armani and her brother Philip (Barbara) McElroy of NC. She was predeceased by her sisters Regina Gregory and Joan Willis. Prior to her retirement, Maureen was a secretary for SNET/AT&T.
Visitation will be Monday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.