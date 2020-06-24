Maureen M. Lynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn, Maureen M.
Maureen M. Lynn, age, of West Haven passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI daughter of the late Philip and Mary Duggan McElroy. Maureen is survived by her children, Laurie Lynn, Ronald (Jacqueline) Lynn, Kyle Lynn and Keith Lynn all of West Haven, her grandchildren, Tiffani & Tara Wilczynski, Taylor & Tyler Snyder, Ronnie, Peter & Veronica Lynn, her great-grandson Armani and her brother Philip (Barbara) McElroy of NC. She was predeceased by her sisters Regina Gregory and Joan Willis. Prior to her retirement, Maureen was a secretary for SNET/AT&T.
Visitation will be Monday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved