Roberts, Maureen O.

Maureen O'Neill Roberts, 96, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in her home with her family at her side. Wife of the late Albert E. Roberts. She was born May 26, 1922 in Newmarket, County Cork, Ireland a daughter of the late Patrick and Nora Shine O'Neill. She had lived in Hamden for many years and was employed for a time as an office worker in the accounting dept. of Security Insurance Co. Maureen was one of the original parishioners of the Church of The Ascension in Hamden. She will long be remembered as a caregiver to many. Maggie also loved nothing better than playing cards or a good game of Scrabble with anyone up for the challenge. She is survived by her loving son Lawrence Roberts of Orrington, ME, three beloved grandchildren, Lawrence Roberts II, Sarah Hollis and Rachel Cain, and a cherished great-granddaughter, Zoe Cain. Also survived by two brothers, Andrew O'Neill of New Haven and David "Con" O'Neill of Ireland and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, John, Jeremiah, Timothy, Patrick and Cornelius O'Neill and sisters Nellie O'Sullivan, Sr. Mary (Joan) Osburga O'Neill and Nora McHale.

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Monday morning at 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial in The Church of The Ascension, Hamden at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or the Salvation Army, 450 George St., New Haven, CT 06511. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2019