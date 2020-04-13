New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Paquette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Paquette


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Paquette Obituary
Paquette, Maureen
Maureen Hally Paquette, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Paquette. Maureen was born in New Haven on March 6, 1957 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence G. and Mary Zawacki Hally. She earned a bachelor's and a master's degree from SCSU. Maureen had worked as a special education teacher for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, painting, reading, was a lover of dogs and had a deep devotion to her religion. Maureen had a wonderful sense of humor, loved children and enjoyed dressing as a clown to entertain. Beloved mother of Michelle Paquette. Sister of Lawrence D. Hally (Kathleen), Russell Hally, Daniel J. Hally (Susan), Rosemary Emerson (Clayton), Matthew Hally (Mary), Marianne Amirault (David) and the late Paul F. Hally. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gianna Pregnancy Resource Center, 180 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511/giannacenter.org www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -