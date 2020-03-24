New Haven Register Obituaries
Wilbraham Funeral Home
2551 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
413-596-6100
Maureen Petruzzelli Obituary
Petruzzelli, Maureen
Maureen A. (Ferguson) Petruzzelli, 75, died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT to the late Robert and Grace (Landino) Ferguson, she also lived in Branford and Northford, CT, before moving to Ludlow, MA six years ago. She worked as an assistant controller for Mosmer-Parsons and Air-Vac Engineering. She was a catechism teacher at Saint James Church in New Haven, CT. Maureen loved traveling, reading and spending time at the beach. She is survived by her sons: Joseph Petruzzelli (Robin) and David Petruzzelli (Kathy), sister Joan Shea, three beloved grandchildren: David, Keith and Margaret Petruzzelli and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maureen was also predeceased by her brothers Robert, Donald and Francis Ferguson and her brother in law Jack Shea. Maureen's Memorial Mass and burial will take place at a later date. For more information please visit www.wilbrahamfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at www.heartfoundation.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
