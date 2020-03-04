New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Porteses, Maureen Pierson
Maureen Pierson Porteses, 70, a lifelong resident of West Haven passed away March 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She leaves her husband Val, and daughters Melissa, Lisa, and Christine (Michael Nikolakakos). She also leaves her sister Patricia (Theordore) Rosenberg, a niece and a nephew. She was predeceased by her parents, Genevieve (Gene) and Raymond Pierson. Maureen worked at the Veteran's Hospital for many years prior to her retirement. Maureen loved family gatherings, was a dedicated member of the Johnny Mathis fan club and the casino.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020
