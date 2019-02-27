Lynch, Maureen S.

Maureen Sullivan Lynch, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, earned her angel wings on February 25, 2019. Born on March 10, 1935 to the late Michael and Mary Maroney Sullivan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael V. Lynch, in 2008. She was also predeceased by her beloved brother, Daniel Joseph Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Kevin Michael Lynch, Tara (Frank) Montemurno, Joseph (Alieta) Lynch, stepson, Michael Lynch of Nevada, her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Edward Donadio, and her sister-in-law Maureen Grace. She leaves five grandchildren to cherish her memory, Kevin, Christine, and Kerry Lynch; Tanya (Richard) Vitali and Catherine Lynch; and one great grandchild, Dylann Marie Vitali. She also was the loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Maureen attended St. Francis Grammar School and St. Mary's High School. She worked for the City of New Haven as a dispatch center operator before retiring to full-time motherhood. Maureen had a beautiful voice and was soloist for many weddings in her early years and performed often in high school operettas while a student at St. Mary's. She was an ardent supporter of all things Irish and assisted her husband with his many activities within the Irish community and as a fundraiser for Hospice. She enjoyed listening to music, bus trips with her husband, and shopping with her daughter. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Soxs and New England Patriots. She was also loved by her Cat "Bob"who was always by her side.

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019