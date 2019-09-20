|
Tunks-Kuperman, Maureen
Maureen D. Tunks-Kuperman, age 72, from Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on September, 18, 2019 with her loving husband Martin "Marty" of 48 years by her side after a long battle with cancer. Maureen was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on March 6, 1947 and she was an only child. Maureen and Marty worked together for the entire 48 years of their marriage. They met in 1967 at the place where they both were employed. Maureen was a clerical worker and Marty a truck driver. They married in 1971 and had no children. They lived in Connecticut, California, Arkansas, and Florida. Maureen owned and operated Dixie Currier Service. She worked fulltime until her illness stopped her. She so loved and enjoyed her work. Maureen loved traveling, cooking, socializing with friends, and spending time together with Marty. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Maureen was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Harry and Helen Tunks. At Maureen's request, she will be cremated and her ashes placed in the Fairway Memorial Garden with a private Celebration of Life Service. Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring provided exceptional end of life care for Maureen and great support for Marty and is greatly appreciated! Thank you, to all the Staff that took part in her care.
