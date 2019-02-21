New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica's Church
1331 Middletown Avenue
Northford, CT
View Map
Maurice "Moe" Martel


Maurice "Moe" Martel Obituary
Martel, Maurice "Moe"
Maurice "Moe" Martel, 84, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Skyview Center, Wallingford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Jeannette Raccio Martel. Moe was born in West Haven on October 22, 1934 and was the son of the late Wilfred and Exoria Gallechant Martel. He had worked as a plumbing superintendent for James V. Ursini Plumbing and Heating for 58 years until his retirement. Moe enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to restaurants, traveling, horses and trains, but his greatest joy was spending time and creating memories with the love of his life, Jeannette, with whom he was inseparable. Father of Deborah (David) Matts and Lori (Vincent, Jr.) Lupachino. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth (Ryan) Nicholls and Michael Lupachino. Great-grandfather of Addison Jane Nicholls. Predeceased by sisters Laura Martel Fanning, Jane Martel Lyden, and two brothers Sylva and Francis Martel. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Skyview Center and the Season's Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion.
His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, Saturday morning at 9:30. Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica's Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
