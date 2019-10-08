|
Masse, Maurice
Maurice Masse (Moe) age, 73, of Madison, CT passed away on October 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Maurice was born in New Haven, CT on May 1, 1946 to the late Albert and Pearl Norton Masse.
Maurice was a lifelong resident of Madison. As a young boy he would help his father make Jelly Donuts at Masse's Bakery. He graduated from the Daniel hand high school in 1964.
Maurice started working as a custodian for the Madison school system at the age of 16. He later became the Chief Head Custodian for the Madison Board of Education. He worked there for over 50 years until his retirement.
Maurice loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed the New York Yankees, going to the casinos, new cars and watching old westerns on TV. He was a member of the local 443 Teamster's Union. Maurice was a longtime parishioner of Saint Margaret's Church in Madison, CT.
Maurice is survived by a brother and two sisters, Thomas Masse and his wife Sue of Vernon, CT, Vera Masse of Madison, CT and Doris Shaw and her husband Brent of Madison, CT.
Also surviving are five nephews and a niece. Predeceased by a nephew, (not forgotten). Three great-nephews and two great-nieces. Maurice had a special bond with his dog, Barkey, who will miss him.
Maurice was predeceased by his best friend and brother Albert Jr. and his sister Vadila.
We would like to thank the Smilow Cancer Center for the special care they gave Maurice.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT 06443. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy Rd., Madison, CT 06443.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Yale New Haven Cancer Center at Smilow, North Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2019