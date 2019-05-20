Murphy, Maurice "Mossy"

In New Haven, May 18, 2019, Maurice "Mossy" Murphy, 88, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Sheila O'Sullivan Murphy. Loving father Jeremiah J. Murphy (Elena) of New Haven, Margaret Murphy of Hamden, Mary Dandelski (Kenneth) of North Haven, John M. Murphy (Nicole) of Cheshire and Kathleen Lucey (Andrew) of North Haven. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Brendan, Brian, Tommy, Victoria and Lily Murphy, Kayla and Tara Dandelski and Kevin and Colleen Lucey and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.. Predeceased by brothers Seamus, Sean, Darby Murphy and a sister Noreen Kerrisk. Mossy was born January 3, 1931 in Farnes, Castlemaine, County Kerry, Ireland, son of the late Jeremiah and Margaret McKenna Murphy. He retired after 42 years from Metro-North Railroad. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Maurice enjoyed gardening, reading, Gaelic Football, horse racing, listening to Kerry Radio and spending time with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Friends are asked to go directly to church.

Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in his memory may be made to the IACC & New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club, 9 Venice Pl., East Haven, CT 06512. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2019