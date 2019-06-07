Prete, Max

Max Prete, 27, of North Haven, CT, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 31st, 2019 in his most recent home of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Max was a smart, kind and generous young man and was the beloved son of Frances Gambardella and John Prete, as well as a respectful and caring brother to his younger sister Nicole Prete. Max passed suddenly on Friday, May 31, 2019 after several years of personal struggles. Max's memory will be held preciously in the hearts of his family, his dear friends, and the countless lives he touched and impacted during his lifetime.

A funeral service for Max will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Wednesday morning, June 12th at 11:00. Family and friends may call from 9:00 until time of service. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Max's memorial fund with ShatterProof. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019