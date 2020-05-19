Edwards, Maxie Lee
Maxie Lee Edwards, age 86, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, in New Haven, Connecticut. He immigrated to the United States in 1965 from his home country of Jamaica, W.I. and grew up in the parish of Saint Catherine. He was married for over 60 years to his true love Meleita, and raised seven children in Mount Vernon, NY. Maxie held a number of different jobs throughout his career but once he received his CDL license he found his dream job. He became an entrepreneur and managed his own tractor trailer business as an independent contractor. He loved to drive and being on the road. He retired and went back to work for the state of New York driving the big construction vehicles. Maxie is survived by his wife, Meleita; four daughters, Orel Hawley, Rose Graham and Carol Coles of Connecticut and Margaret Gibson of New York; sons, Orville Edwards of Jamaica and Carl Edwards and Granville Edwards of Connecticut. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside service and burial will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.