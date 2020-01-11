|
|
Rosenbaum, May
May Mally Rosenbaum, age 91 of Southbury, formerly of North Haven passed away on January 8, 2020. Born September 12, 1928, she was the daughter of Sol and Anna Zuckerman. May was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived a full life with her husband of 44 years, Alvin Rosenbaum who she is survived by.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Seymour Mally and is survived by her daughters Caren Mally Genovese (Mark) of North Haven and Jane Mally Rome (Gary) of Longmeadow, MA and grandchildren Steven Genovese, Amanda Genovese, William Rome, Sydney Rome and Jacob Rome. Services and burial are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020