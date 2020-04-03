Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Meena Dadlani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meena Dadlani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meena Dadlani Obituary
Dadlani, Meena
Meena Mohanani Dadlani of Milford, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2020, at the age of 58. Daughter of late David and Sheila Mohanani she is survived by her husband Annand, children Jaya and Praveen, siblings Vinod Mohanani and Sabina Manglani and their families.
With an unmatched spirit, Meena embraced life with strength, love and kindness. Private services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -