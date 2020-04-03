|
|
Dadlani, Meena
Meena Mohanani Dadlani of Milford, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2020, at the age of 58. Daughter of late David and Sheila Mohanani she is survived by her husband Annand, children Jaya and Praveen, siblings Vinod Mohanani and Sabina Manglani and their families.
With an unmatched spirit, Meena embraced life with strength, love and kindness. Private services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2020