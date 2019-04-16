Otfinoski, Megan

Megan Grace Otfinoski, 14, of North Branford, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, after a long and courageous battle with Congenital Heart Disease. Megan was the happiest, most content little girl. She always had the biggest smile on her face, and truly brightened the world around her. The Lord blessed her with an amazing temperament, and a resilient spirit. She loved the Lord, her family, her friends, and her stuffed animals, and brought an amazing amount of joy into our lives. We were truly blessed to have her.

Megan was the beloved daughter of Marc and Cheryl (Sessler) Otfinoski, and was loved by her 5 older siblings; Kristina (25), Eric (24), Rachel (22), Joshua(19) and Jason (17). She is also survived by a loving extended family and many friends.

Calling hours will be held TODAY Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 Main Street, Branford CT, 06405 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ethan M. Lindberg Foundation, or Its My Heart New England. Burial will be private.

A public Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., at Branford Evangelical Free Church, 231 Leetes Island Rd., Branford, CT 06405. In honor of her bright spirit, and love of color, we would ask that you consider wearing bright colored clothing. When asked her favorite color, she would always answer "the whole rainbow! But not black." We thank you for your support. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019