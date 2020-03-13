|
In Hamden, March 12, 2020 Mel J. Volpe 91, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Adele Makul Volpe. Loving father of Eric Volpe (Allison) of San Francisco, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mel was predeceased by his 7 siblings. Mr. Volpe was born in New Haven June 4, 1928 son of the late Emilio and Maria Volpe. Prior to his retirement, he was a digital printer for several companies. The family would like to thank the staff of Benchmark for the compassion and kindness shown to them. Mr. Volpe proudly served his country during the Korean War with the US Army. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2020