Struk, Melanie

Melanie Horn Struk, 94, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Peter Struk. Melanie was born in Pschoblik Bohemia, Germany (but to her it was known as "Sudeten Land") on December 26, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Hema Horn. She was a longtime member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, New Haven. Melanie was an avid gardener who loved flowers, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Peter H. (Victoria) Struk and the late Anna E. Struk. Grandmother of Peter A. Struk and Sarah Struk. Sister of Anne Johannes and the late Giesela Doblasch, Luise Liebing and Helmut Horn.

A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue Thursday morning at 10:30. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019