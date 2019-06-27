New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Melba Gibbs, 79, of New Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Melba Christine Gibbs was born in Green County, North Carolina to Herman Hooker and Essie Lee Hooker on September 10, 1939. She is survived by two sisters Lena Houston, Helen Branch, one daughter, Judy Gibbs, five, sons William Earl Gibbs Jr., Danny Gibbs, Ronnie Gibbs. Jimmie Gibbs and Kade Gibbs. Mother had 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., June 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Viewing will take place from 8 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Gibbs family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 28, 2019
