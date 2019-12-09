|
Jackson, Melcena Delois
Melcena Bailey Jackson, 89 of Hamden, CT departed this earth peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Hamlet, NC, one of three children born to the late David E. and Ida Mae Bailey. Mrs. Jackson graduated from Winston-Salem State University with a BS degree in Elementary Education. She furthered her education at Southern Connecticut State University where she earned her Sixth Year Certificate. Her teaching career began in Wilson, NC and continued for 35 years in the New Haven Public Schools System. She was the recipient of many awards and received recognition for her years of service in New Haven Public Schools. She was very active in the Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and a Deacon. She was an avid participant and member of the Debutantes for Christ Pageant; Inter-Faith Volunteer Caregivers Intermediate Missionary Society; Progressive Club, Senior Choir and served as a Church School Teacher. In the Greater New Haven Community, she was an active member in several civic and social organizations. A former member of the Heritage Chorale; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter; The New Haven Girl Friends; New Haven Links, Inc.; National Council of Negro Women; National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. She served on the Board of Directors of the Visiting Nurses Association of South Central Connecticut and as a Tutor for Literacy Volunteers of Greater New Haven. Mrs. Jackson leaves to cherish her memory, son, Wayne (Rosalind); grandson, William A. Jackson, IV; daughter-in-law, Donna; two great-granddaughters and nephew, Charles Goodwyn (Verna). She was predeceased by her husband, William A. Jackson, Jr.; son William A. Jackson, III; brother, David E. Bailey, Jr. and sister, Ernestine B. Goodwyn. A Celebration of life will take place Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:30 -11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Jackson family, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019