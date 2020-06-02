Edwards, Meleita
Meleita Edwards aged 86, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New Haven, Connecticut. She immigrated to the United States in 1965 from her home country of Jamaica, West Indies, where she grew up in the parish of Hanover. She was married for over 60 years to her one and only true love Maxie Edwards, and together they raised seven children in Mount Vernon, NY. Meleita was a Nurse's Aide for 30 years with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital. In addition, she was an entrepreneur, owning a hat store. She started with a small shop and then expanded to a larger building which she owned. She later added a variety store and ran that business with her husband and children for over a decade. During that time, Meleita and her husband also owned a number of rental properties in New York, Connecticut, and Jamaica, W.I. After retiring from Burke, Meleita did private duty nursing until she became ill. Sadly, Maxie, her beloved, preceded Meleita in death by nineteen days. Meleita is survived by her four daughters, Orel Hawley, Rose-Marie Graham and Carol Coles of Connecticut, and Margaret Gibson of New York. Her sons, Orville Edwards of Jamaica, W.I., Carl Edwards and Granville Edwards of Connecticut. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private viewing and services will take place at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park, Inc., Hamden Connecticut. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.