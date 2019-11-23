|
IN LOVING MEMORY DAWKINS-DOUMBIA, MELISSA L. 4/27/1985-11/23/2015 We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us until we meet again. We love and miss you our Heavenly Diva. #4ever30 Love always, Mommie, Makayla, Aiden, Paulie, Jessica, Vanessa, your brothers & sisters from the Unions at Yale-Unite Here Local 34 & 35 and our family & friends.
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 23, 2019