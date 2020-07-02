Melody Rivera

Rivera, Melody

Melody Curry Rivera, 69, of New Haven, resided in New York City. Fell asleep in death on June 27, 2020 in Englewood Hospital. She was the wife of Oscar Rivera. Born in New Haven, CT February 22, 1951 daughter of the late George Curry and Gloria Parker Curtis. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Amy Rivera (Serfiry), son Timothy Rivera (rebecca). Grandson Isaak Vicente. Brothers George Curry and Herbert Curtis III, sister April Curtis. Predeceased brothers Miles and Levi Curtis. Host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Private service.



