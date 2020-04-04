|
Gallagher, Melrose
Melrose Nuzzolillo Gallagher went peacefully into paradise on April 2,2020 at age 89. Her parents were Alice Pearson and Julius Nuzzolillo.
Melrose was married to and predeceased by the one love of her life, William E. Gallagher Sr. Bill and Mel had 6 children, Blanche (Billy) Grego, Katherine (Dominic) D'Amato, Alice (Jon) White, William E. (Evelyn) Gallagher Jr. (deceased), Joseph (Linda) Gallagher and Brian Sr. (Debbie). She also leaves 3 sisters and was predeceased by 3 sisters and a brother.
Melrose had a childlike spirit, filled with love and laughter. She was sacrificially devoted to her family and her God. She will be forever loved and missed.
A private funeral service will be held with her family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Melrose' guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020