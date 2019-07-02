|
|
Harris III, Melvin
Melvin Harris III, age 41, of New Haven, tragically entered into eternal life on Thursday June 20, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1978, in New Haven, to Jeanette (Washington) Jones of New Haven and Melvin Harris Jr. of NC. Loving husband of Shanda Hyman-Harris of New Haven. Beloved father of Melvin Harris of New Haven, Khalil, Curtis, Melody Harris all of FL., and Carmello Harris of Hamden. Survived by step father Willie Jones of New Haven, 4 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 2 brothers.
A Celebration of Melvin's life will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at St. Matthews UFW Baptist Church, 400 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven at 11a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11aam. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 3, 2019