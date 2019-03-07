Wells, Jr., Melvin

Melvin Ignatious Wells, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Melvin was born on June 3, 1963 to the late Melvin I. Wells, Sr. and Delois Ann Wells in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Pascascio and brother, Tyler Wells. He leaves behind his cherished wife, Lisa Gethers-Wells and his five children: Kymberlie Brooks, Domonique Pascascio, Dr. Alexandria Wells, Melvin Wells III, and Jaiden Patrick. His family includes a combination of two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memories. Melvin was retired from the department of corrections and has an illustrious football coaching career that spanned over 30 years. He will be sorely missed by his many family, friends, and the student-athletes he touched.

A Celebration of Melvin's life will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Avenue New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 9-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019