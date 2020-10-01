1/1
Meredith A. Fahey
Fahey, Meredith A.
Meredith A. Fahey, Hamden CT, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 73. Meredith was born to Bartley and Marienne Fahey in Stamford, CT, the second of five children, and was lucky to be not only surrounded by her loving immediate family, but also to grow up in close proximity to a large, fun-loving family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Meredith graduated from Darien High School and earned a BA degree from the College of Notre Dame, Baltimore, MD. She taught English at Darien High School for several years before leaving to start a career in business. She went on to earn a MBA at NYU Stern School of Business. Meredith worked for several consulting firms before starting her own company, Finnegan Associate, which she managed for 17 years. Meredith retired in September 2018, from her position as Associate Director, Organizational Effectiveness & Staff Development at Yale University and continued consulting in that capacity until her death.
Meredith had a lifelong appreciation of the arts and loved to paint, act, sing and dance. In Hamden she enjoyed performing in amateur productions and singing with several choral groups. She studied painting in Maine and Provincetown, MA, where she spent many summers. She also enjoyed sailing her boat "Grizabella" on Long Island Sound.
Meredith is survived by her wife, Alison Cunningham of Hamden, her sisters Alison Hughes (Robert) and Dale-Beth Zaino (Francis) and her brothers, Michael Fahey (Linda) and Gregory Fahey (Rosalyn). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and"grands", two aunts, and many cousins and dear friends.
When regulations permit we hope to gather, family and friends alike, to celebrate Meredith's life and legacy of joy. If you would like to make a contribution in her memory, please consider making a donation to The Provincetown Art Association and Museum, 460 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657 (paam.org) or to a local charity of your choice. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden is in care of the arrangements. To share a condolence with her family, please visit
www.beecherandbennett.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
