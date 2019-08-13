|
|
Roehr, Merle
Merle Addison Roehr, 97, of Milford, CT passed away on August 10, 2019 with family by his side. He was born April 15, 1922 in Northford, CT to Frederick and Margery Roehr.
After serving in the Air Force during WWII, he worked for Pratt and Whitney for nearly 40 years. He loved fishing, being by the water and spent many summer days with his family on a boat he built himself. He could fix anything and loved to build things, a skill that he imparted on his children and grandchild. He was an avid bird-watcher, loved nature and animals and was happiest when he was outdoors. He had a sharp intellect and a lifelong thirst for knowledge, with a special interest in aeronautics, the ocean and space.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Catherine Davis Roehr. He is survived by a daughter, Joan Sattani, a son, Calvin Roehr, and a granddaughter, Daun Sattani. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019