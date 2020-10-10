1/
Merle Stevens
Stevens, Merle
Private services were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, for Merle Stevens, daughter of the late Olga & Arthur Stevens, Sr., niece of the late Alda M. DeMarco, sister to Arthur (Denise), Maria, & James. Merle was predeceased by her soulmate, Tom Hunt, and brother-in-law, Brian Dinneen. Merle taught English for 50 years at West Haven High School.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 10, 2020
Merle was a great teacher, she had passion and patience to mold young minds. She could make you laugh and teach you something at the same time.

Because no matter who you were it mattered to Merle; it mattered a lot And, for Merle it mattered every day. She brought out the best in all of us with all of her energy and never let us down

She inspired us with her energy, wit, creativity and patience. She made us challenge ourselves and each other.

She made us into better students and even better people as we grew older

God Bless You Merle, Give You Back More You’re Bright Smiles and Keep You Safe in His Arms

Class of 74
Ralph Emerson Heckert
Student
