Merle Stevens

Merle was a great teacher, she had passion and patience to mold young minds. She could make you laugh and teach you something at the same time.



Because no matter who you were it mattered to Merle; it mattered a lot And, for Merle it mattered every day. She brought out the best in all of us with all of her energy and never let us down



She inspired us with her energy, wit, creativity and patience. She made us challenge ourselves and each other.



She made us into better students and even better people as we grew older



God Bless You Merle, Give You Back More You’re Bright Smiles and Keep You Safe in His Arms



Class of 74

Ralph Emerson Heckert

Student