Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mishkan Israel Cemetery Chapel
Whalley Ave.
New Haven, CT
1919 - 2019
Merle Weisman Obituary
Weisman, Merle
Merle Weisman, 99, of New Haven, Connecticut passed away on August 9, 2019. Merle was born in New Britain, CT on Sept. 15, 1919 and was married to the late Jerome Hershey. Together they are survived by their 4 children: Patricia Hershey Beutler of Lincoln, Nebraska, John Hershey of Long Island, NY, Teresa Hershey of Paris, France and Jennifer Hershey of New York, NY. She also leaves behind a large and loving family of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Merle lived a long life filled with love, adventure, an adoring family and wonderful friends. She faced aging with dignity, grace, and courage. In doing so, she taught those around her to embrace life and to meet everyday challenges with a smile and a sense of humor. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held Monday (Today), 10:00 a.m. at Mishkan Israel Cemetery Chapel, Whalley Ave., New Haven. The interment will be in the Mishkan Israel Cemetery. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019
