Butler, Mervin R.

Mervin R. Butler, 80, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the MidState Medical Center, Meriden with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Constance Craig Butler. Mervin was born in New Haven on July 19, 1938 and was the son of the late William and Charlotte Spooner Butler. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Mervin worked for the UpJohn Corporation and later was a Maintenance Mechanic at Simkins Paper Mill. He was an avid fisherman and boater, was a member of the Waucoma Yacht Club of New Haven and was a man of all trades. Father of Todd Butler (Linda), Deborah Butler-Leclerc (Peter) and Kimberly Battista (Louis). Grandfather of Pauly, Ryan, Nathan, Zachary, Megan, Todd, Nicholas, Jonathan and Isabella. Brother of Edwin and Douglas Butler and the late Beatrice, William and Harold Butler. Also survived by his beloved dog Charlie and bird Jo-Jo.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050 or VA Charters, PO Box 504, West Haven, CT 06516. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019