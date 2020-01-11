New Haven Register Obituaries
Malina, Meyer
Meyer "Mike" Malina, 91, of Cheshire, devoted husband of Reva (Arshinoff) Malina, died at his home on Jan. 10, 2020. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Abraham and Dora Malina. Beloved Father of Alan Malina (Lisa) of Hamden, Ilene Malina of Farmington and Mark Malina (Francie) of Irvington, NY. Dear Brother of Hortense Youngelman (Seymour) of Boulder, CO. Cherished Grandfather of Stephen Daniel Malina and Jennie Charlotte Malina. Funeral at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on Monday, Jan. 13, with visiting at 10:30 a.m. and services at 11:00 a,m. Interment services to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Food4Kids, c/o Jewish Family Service, 1440 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06515.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020
