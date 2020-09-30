Wooten, Micah Pierce

Micah Pierce "man man" Wooten was born Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents Kristie (Pope) and David Wooten, his siblings Anthony and Alejandro Pope, Damon, Shayla, Sariah, and Niyah Wooten, maternal grandparents Debra and Thomas Pope, paternal grandparents Sheila and Theodore Wooten, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in Micah's honor on Thursday, October 1, 2020 between the hours of 4:30 and 6 p.m. at Keenan funeral home on 238 Elm Street in West Haven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store