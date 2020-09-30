1/1
Micah Pierce Wooten
Wooten, Micah Pierce
Micah Pierce "man man" Wooten was born Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents Kristie (Pope) and David Wooten, his siblings Anthony and Alejandro Pope, Damon, Shayla, Sariah, and Niyah Wooten, maternal grandparents Debra and Thomas Pope, paternal grandparents Sheila and Theodore Wooten, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in Micah's honor on Thursday, October 1, 2020 between the hours of 4:30 and 6 p.m. at Keenan funeral home on 238 Elm Street in West Haven.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
