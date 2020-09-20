1/1
Michael A. Cassan
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cassan, Michael A.
In Hamden, September 18, 2020 Michael A. Cassan 74, of Hamden passed away at home after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rita Mancini Cassan. Loving father of Jon Cassan (Kristine Cassan), Kelly Bannister (Aaron Piknosh), Ryan Bannister (Shaun Hazard), Alexis Cassan (Walker Lohrey), brother of James Cassan and Denise Sternberg. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Lizzy, Robert, Ben and Samantha. He was born in Ascot, England on December 10, 1945 son of the late Arthur and Daphne Howell Cassan. Mike came to the United States in 1946, graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1964 and South Central Community College in 1977. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for 40 years starting with Western Electric and continued with SNET, SBC and AT&T. Michael was a fan of UCONN Huskies Basketball and was an avid bowler, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Masks are required by all visitors. In lieu of flowers contributions to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. He had a love of animals, especially his 4-legged best friend, his beagle Maggie. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved