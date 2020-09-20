Cassan, Michael A.
In Hamden, September 18, 2020 Michael A. Cassan 74, of Hamden passed away at home after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rita Mancini Cassan. Loving father of Jon Cassan (Kristine Cassan), Kelly Bannister (Aaron Piknosh), Ryan Bannister (Shaun Hazard), Alexis Cassan (Walker Lohrey), brother of James Cassan and Denise Sternberg. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Lizzy, Robert, Ben and Samantha. He was born in Ascot, England on December 10, 1945 son of the late Arthur and Daphne Howell Cassan. Mike came to the United States in 1946, graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1964 and South Central Community College in 1977. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for 40 years starting with Western Electric and continued with SNET, SBC and AT&T. Michael was a fan of UCONN Huskies Basketball and was an avid bowler, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Masks are required by all visitors. In lieu of flowers contributions to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. He had a love of animals, especially his 4-legged best friend, his beagle Maggie. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com