Michael A. Dellacamera
1933 - 2020
DELLACAMERA, MICHAEL A.
Michael A. DellaCamera, 87, of Wallingford formerly of Larson Drive, North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to the late Lillian J. Ferraro DellaCamera. Born in New Haven on April 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy Esposito DellaCamera. Michael earned a bachelor's degree from the former New Haven Teachers College and a master's degree from Fairfield University. He was a teacher for the East Haven School System for many years until his retirement and had worked part-time for the US Postal Service. Father of Stacy DellaCamera and Michael G. (Jennifer Colberg) DellaCamera. Grandfather of Christopher M. DellaCamera. Brother of MaryRose Waldron. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Margaret Cull DellaCamera.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning, Oct. 9th from 9:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery (masks and social distancing required for all services). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Funeral
11:45 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
